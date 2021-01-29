In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, smart / By Jonathan Lee / 29 January 2021 1:27 pm / 3 comments

With the smart brand now a joint venture between Daimler and Geely, the iconic fortwo isn’t long for this world. Production of the current second-generation model will cease next year, but before that, the company has found the time to make one more special edition called the EQ fortwo edition bluedawn.

The car’s name is derived from the unique velvet blue matte paint, which adorns the body panels and trademark tridion safety cell to give it a monochrome look. Smart has also added a sportier aesthetic edge thanks to a Brabus front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and 16-inch monoblock alloy wheels. These are all finished in gloss black, as are the large front grille, door mirror caps and smart badging.

Inside, the bluedawn comes with a Brabus gearknob and floor mats, the latter featuring embroidered “edition bluedawn” lettering. The car is only available in hardtop coupé form with either the pulse or prime trim level, and is equipped with climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio and heated seats.

The fortwo (and its five-door forfour sibling) has been an exclusively electrically-powered model since it was redesigned in 2019. Nestled under the boot floor, its motor produces 60 kW (82 PS) and 160 Nm of torque, enabling the two-seater city car to get from zero to 100 km/h in 11.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 130 km/h. The 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery provides a range of 130 km on the WLTP cycle.

Priced at €28,920 (RM141,800), the smart EQ fortwo edition bluedawn is available in selected European markets – Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal, France, Switzerland and Hungary. Deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of the year.

The fortwo is currently being built in Hambach, France in a factory that has now been sold to Ineos Automotive to build the Grenadier 4×4. Production will end in 2022 – together with the forfour, which is being produced at Renault’s Novo Mestes plant in Slovenia – in anticipation of new Geely-engineered models coming from China the same year.