2 February 2021

Following the launch of the WMoto V16 cruiser last November, MForce Bike Holdings has now launched the 2021 Moto ES125 scooter for Malaysia. Pricing starts at RM4,588 for the Standard, while the Special Edition (SE) retails at RM4,888, with pricing not including road tax, insurance or registration.

The two ES125 model variants are differentiated by colour, with the Standard coming in red, black or grey colour choices. Meanwhile the ES125 SE comes in turquoise blue and both ES125 models are immediately available at all authorised WMoto dealers in Malaysia.

Carrying an air-cooled, single-cylinder mill displacing 118.8 cc, the ES125 is targeted to the budget commuter end of the Malaysian scooter market. Power is rated at 8 hp at 7,400 rpm and 9.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, with power going through a CVT gearbox to the rear wheel.

Suspension on the ES125 is with conventional telescopic forks in front and single coil spring shock absorber at the back, adjustable for preload. Weight for the ES125 is listed as 95 kg, making it easy to handle on the daily commute.

Fuel capacity is 3-litres, adequate for short trips around town and in the city while a 9-litre storage compartment is found under the seat for miscellaneous items. A USB charging port is located in the cockpit for charging the rider’s electronic gadgets and there are two small storage compartments for items such as a smartphone or wallet.