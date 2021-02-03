In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2021 9:56 am / 3 comments

The second-generation H247 Mercedes-Benz GLA first made its global debut in December 2019, replacing the first-gen X156 model that has been in production for almost seven years. Riding on the second iteration of the company’s Modular Front Architecture (MFA2) platform, the SUV’s styling has also been totally revamped.

To showcase the exterior and interior changes from the X156 to the H247, the German carmaker has released a new video that puts the two generations side by side, giving us a clear look at the evolution across the generations.

Unlike the X156, the H247 appears to be less of a jacked-up A-Class and more like a proper SUV. Despite a more upright design, it still appears more dynamic compared to the boxier X247 GLB, befitting the “lifestyle-oriented SUV” that Mercedes-Benz labels it as.

Rounder in terms of appearance, the latest GLA dials back on the prominent creases found on its predecessor, while wearing a new face that is reminiscent of other compact cars in Mercedes-Benz’s line-up. Shorter overhangs also provide a more rugged persona, which is complemented by squared-off wheel arches and a ride height of 143 mm (+9 mm).

There’s better practicality to go along with the new styling too, as the GLA has grown in width by 30 mm to 1,834 mm, and is now 10 mm taller at 1,611 mm. The wheelbase has increased by 30 mm to 2,729 mm too despite the reduced overall length to 4,410 mm (-14 mm), providing rear passengers with 114 mm more legroom, while boot space is up 14 litres to 435 litres.

The overhaul continues on the inside, with the dual-screen Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system dominating the W247 B-Class-style dashboard. The GLA also gets tubular grab handles on the doors and depending on specification, a 40:60 or a 40:20:40 split-folding rear bench.

In Malaysia, the latest GLA made its local debut last December, with customers being offered two front-wheel drive variants to choose from. The first is the GLA 200 Progressive Line, which is powered by a Renault-sourced M282 1.3 litre turbocharged petrol four-cylinder engine with 163 PS and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a Getrag seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Meanwhile, the GLA 250 AMG Line gets an in-house engine and gearbox combination – an M260 2.0 litre mill that outputs 224 PS and 350 Nm, mated to a new eight-speed DCT. This variant also comes with a lowered ride height due to the AMG Line package that also includes a slightly more aggressive front and rear aprons. Is the H247 GLA a better proposition compared to its predecessor? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

