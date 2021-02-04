In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 4 February 2021 1:36 pm / 0 comments

It appears that the upcoming Nissan 400Z sports car will very likely be powered by the rumoured 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 powertrain that is found in the Infiniti Q60. According to CarAdvice, a photo of the car’s engine bay was uploaded to Instagram by user @layersworks, but the photo has since been taken down.

In the picture, crucial details such as the rubber hoses and coolant caps appear to match the VR30DDTT mill fitted on the Q60. It also clearly showed that the 400Z will get a unique engine cover that is partially painted to match the exterior colour, which is a nice touch.

With regards to output, reports continue to peddle a minimum of 400 PS and 500 Nm of torque, and we already know that the 400Z will be a pure-bred with no electrification aid. A six-speed manual is standard, sending drive to the rear wheels. A seven-speed transmission with Adaptive Shift Control will also be available, as will an all-wheel drive variant.

Last September, company design chief Alfonso Albaisa told the media that the production 400Z will look very much like the “concept” car that’s pictured here. Size-wise, it’s said to be similar in size as the outgoing 370Z. Reports indicate that it will be approximately 117 mm shorter and 5 mm lower, but width remains unchanged.

During the unveiling event last year, Nissan said the 400Z will hit showroom floors in 2022, so expect the sports car to make its official debut later this year. Nissan is also considering making a convertible version as a nod to the Z’s illustrious heritage, and you can expect more focused Nismo variants as well.