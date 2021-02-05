In Benelli, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2021 6:18 pm / 1 comment

Launched two years ago in 2018, the Benelli 752S naked sports is now in Malaysia, and priced at RM37,888, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Looking something of a cross between a Ducati Monster and a Yamaha MT-09, the 752S is targeted to the everyday rider.

Power comes from a 750 cc, eight-valve, liquid-cooled parallel-twin, producing 76 hp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The Euro 4 compliant engine gets power to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking is done with twin Brembo callipers clamping 320 mm diameter semi-floating discs while the rear wheel is stopped with a single 260 mm disc and two-channel ABS is standard equipment. Suspension uses 50 mm diameter Marzocchi upside-down adjustable forks in front and mono shock at the back, adjustable for preload.

LED lighting is used throughout on the 752S and inside the cockpit a TFT-LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information. No sign of traction control or ride modes but at this price point, concessions have to be made to pricing and market position.

Fuel for the 752S is carried in a 14.5-litre tank and seat height is set at 810 mm. Weight for the 752S is claimed to 226 kg and there are three colour options – Red, Black and Green with immediate availability at all authorised Benelli Malaysia dealers.



