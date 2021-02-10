In Cars, Haval, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 10 February 2021 6:49 pm / 0 comments

Aside the Ora Good Cat (what a name, really), Great Wall Motors has revealed that the new Haval H6 is also going to be launched in Thailand this year. The third-generation C-segment SUV is one of four models that will go on sale in the Land of Smiles over the next 11 months, with a further five coming by the end of 2023.

No details have been released just yet, but the H6 will be built at the company’s Rayong plant, formerly owned by General Motors. This raises the possibility of the car coming to Malaysia as either a fully-imported or locally-assembled vehicle (GWM has CKD operations in Gurun, Kedah) with lower import and excise duties. The outgoing H6 Coupe was due to go on sale here way back in 2017 but never arrived.

The new H6 is the first GWM vehicle to be built on the Lemon modular platform, which also underpins the electric Good Cat. Slightly larger than the outgoing model, it’s quite a handsome beast even compared to its relatively good-looking predecessor. Details include six-point Fangsheng pattern grille, “Rising Flame” LED headlights, X-shaped front bumper, distinct C-pillar kink and full-width taillights.

Inside, the H6 features a futuristic cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a tall centre console with a rotary gear selector and freestanding 10.25-inch instrument and 12.3-inch infotainment displays. The car is available with 5G connectivity and its functions can be updated over the air.

Safety-wise, the H6 is available with autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming traffic detection, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities, taking care of acceleration, braking and steering. As yet, it’s unclear if Thai-market models will get all of these features, if any.

In China, the H6 is offered with a choice of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines – a 1.5 litre unit producing 166 hp and 285 Nm of torque and a larger 2.0 litre making 208 hp and 325 Nm. All models get a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the 2.0 litre mill also being available with a Haldex all-wheel-drive system.

Thai automotive portal Headlightmag.com reported that the new Haval H6 will be launched in Thailand in March, likely coinciding with the Bangkok International Motor Show. Would you like to see the car come here sometime soon? Sound off in the comments after the jump.