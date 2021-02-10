In Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 10 February 2021 12:23 pm / 0 comments

MINI has revealed a new edition model for the facelifted Cooper SE, which is set to go on sale in selected markets from March this year. Dubbed the MINI Electric Collection, it sports additional design features and more standard equipment to give it a more exclusive feel.

Starting with the exterior, there’s an Island Blue metallic finish that is being offered for the first time for the Cooper SE. Other alternatives include a new Rooftop Grey finish, and the car can also be ordered with the Multitone Roof. The latter sees a colour gradient from San Marino Blue through Pearly Aqua to Jet Black, extending from the windscreen frame to the rear.

The MINI Electric Collection’s bonnet and sides are also decorated with exclusive stripes, complemented by black side mirror caps and 17-inch MINI Electric Collection Spoke light-alloy wheels.

To complete the look, piano black high-gloss exterior elements can also be seen on the grille, headlamp and rear lamp surrounds, MINI logos, rear model lettering, door handles and side scuttles. Adaptive LED headlamps are also standard here, with a matrix function for the high beam.

Opening the doors, you’ll find door sill trims with a printed MINI Electric logo, sports seats trimmed in Light Grey fabric and leatherette, MINI Yours Aluminium trim, an anthracite headliner and a sports steering wheel in Nappa leather with the MINI Electric logo.

A range of equipment packages for comfort, connectivity and driver assistance are available as options, including a heated steering wheel for the first time. This adds to the standard list of items like the Connected Navigation package, which can be upgraded to Connected Navigation Plus package with a head-up display, telephony with Wireless Charging, Concierge Service and MINI Connected XL features.

Meanwhile, Lane Departure Warning joins the Driver Assistance Package suite, with the more advanced Driver Assistance Package Plus adding on Active Cruise Control, which now features a stop and go function for the first time.

As for the powertrain, it’s the same 184 PS (181 hp)/270 Nm electric motor and 32.6-kWh lithium-ion battery combination as before, with the latter providing a claimed range of between 203 and 234 km on the WLTP cycle.