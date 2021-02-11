In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 11 February 2021 7:46 pm / 0 comments

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, I’m sure you would have all heard about the phenomenon that is TikTok. Hundreds of millions of users have flocked to the burgeoning social media app to watch and create new content, and today we’re happy to announce that paultan.org is one of them.

No, you won’t find us hosts dancing or making slick wardrobe transitions (at least, not yet). Instead, you’ll find bite-sized snippets of the biggest news of the day, hosted by our very own Jordan Marc Xavier. Complementing our usual social media presence on Facebook and Instagram, our new service ensures you’ll be up to date on automotive news in just a minute (literally, as videos are capped at one minute long).

Travel restrictions brought on by the government’s movement control order mean that our content is currently limited to news roundups, but once we’re able to go out again, you can expect to see more of the cars we’re testing as well as coverage of events. So stay tuned.

In the meantime, why not head on over to our profile, @paultancars? You’ll be able to watch our videos there and catch today’s news roundup, which talks about Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s confirmation of this year’s CKD launches. What do you think of our latest endeavour, and what suggestions do you have for future content? Sound off in the comments after the jump.