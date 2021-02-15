In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 February 2021 3:35 pm / 0 comments

Unveiling its racing livery for the 2021 MotoGP season is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, alongside those of satellite team Tech3 KTM. As previously, KTM will be fielding four RC16s, two from each team, in this year’s pandemic shortened racing season.

As can be expected, orange, being the KTM’s corporate colour, features prominently in the team’s racing livery, accompanied by the blue of main sponsor Red Bull energy drink. The red and yellow of the Red Bull mascot adorns the tank and front cowl, a fitting welcome to the Chinese Year of the Bull.

Meanwhile, the Tech3 team sports similar racing colours, this time in corporate orange and black. With the tagline “Ready to Race”, KTM is fielding Brad Binder, 25, and Miguel Oliveira, 26, in the first team, retaining their services from the 2020 season while Tech3 will see Danillo Petrucci, 30, and Ikea Lecuona, 21, campaigning on their behalf.

Binder, who gave KTM their first ever MotoGP win at the Czech Grand Prix and finished 11th in the world championship standings in 2020. Showing optimism for the upcoming season, Binder said, “2020 in general was a season where I feel we achieved a lot, a few good results and obviously with the first victory – or KTM’s first victory – being the main thing. But there were also many days when we had the potential to do so much more. For sure now the margin is a little bit smaller to try and improve.”

As for Oliveira, who steps up to the factory team after a season with Tech3 in 2020, turning down an offer to move after Johann Zarco resigned his seat, last year saw the Portuguese rider make an amazing final lap overtake to beat KTM rider Pol Espargaro and Ducati pilot Jack Miller at the Styrian Grand Prix, giving Tech3 its first MotoGP win. Oliveira had a sterling season despite several collisions, and finished ninth in the MotoGP championship with a second race win at the final round in Portimao, Portugal.

GALLERY: 2021 MotoGP: Red Bull KTM Factory Racing