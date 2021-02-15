Satu lagi pasukan MotoGP mendedahkan penampilan jentera mereka yang akan digunakan dalam perlumbaan, iaitu KTM. Sama seperti sebelum ini, empat RC16 akan bersaing dalam perlumbaan berprestij tersebut, dengan dua adalah daripada pasukan Red Bull KTM Factory Racing dan dua lagi daripada pasukan Tech3 KTM.
Sudah tentu, kedua-dua pasukan ini menggunakan jentera yang berwarna oren, tetapi bagi pasukan utama yang mempunyai kerjasama dengan Red Bull sebagai penaja, logo jenama minuman tenaga itu yang mempunyai warna biru serta kuning diletakkan lebih besar dan jelas. Jentera pasukan Tech3 pula hampir keseluruhannya berwarna oren dan digabungkan dengan warna hitam.
Bagi pilihan pelumba, khidmat Brad Binder, 25 tahun dan Miguel Oliveira, 26 tahun masih digunakan untuk pasukan utama sementara pasukan Tech3 pula kini menggunakan khidmat daripada Danillo Petrucci, 30 tahun dan Iker Lecuona, 21 tahun.
“Saya sangat nak tahu bagaimana rasa menunggang jentera RC16 dan mengenali pasukan Tech3. Saya mahu memberikan kembali pengalaman yang saya ada kepada pasukan ini. Saya tahu pelbagai situasi perlumbaan yang boleh terjadi sepanjang tahun dan tiga pelumba yang lain juga sangat laju dan sangat kompetitif,” kata Petrucci.
“Kami sudah mendapat kemenangan GP pertama musim lalu, tetapi musim baru ini bermula dengan segalanya dari kosong semula. Saya akan rasa gembira sekiranya pada tahun 2021 ini semua pelumba dapat menamatkannya dalam tanpa sebarang kecederaan dan kami boleh mengimbas kembali perlumbaan yang sangat berjaya. Itulah apa yang saya cari,” kata pengarah KTM Motosport, Pit Beirer.
GALERI: KTM Factory Racing MotoGP 2021
GALERI: KTM Tech3 MotoGP 2021
