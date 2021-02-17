In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 February 2021 3:18 pm / 0 comments

With a long and illustrious run in the Honda motorcycle catalogue since the 1960s, the CB name gets another iteration in the form of the 2021 Honda CB350. Launched for the India market, the CB350 is a distinctly retro take on motorcycle design and resembles scrambler bikes of the 70s.

The CB350 RS joins the Honda H’ness 350 that was launched in the Indian sub-continent last October, which also came with a retro design touch. Both motorcycles come with an air-cooled, single-cylinder, 350 cc mill fed by EFI and producing identical power figures of 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of torque.

Mated to a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive, the CB350 RS also features Honda Selectable Torque Control and an assist-and-slipper clutch. Weight for the CB350 RS is claimed to be 179 kg and seat height is seat at 800 mm off the ground.

Suspension uses the same components as the H’ness, with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is done with a 310 mm disc on the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the rear, clamped by Nissin callipers, and two-channel ABS is standard fitment.

Rolling on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, the CB350 RS comes shod with 100/90-19 and 150-70-17 rubber front and back. There is only one model option for the CB350 RS, with a two-tone tank and there are two colour options, Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.