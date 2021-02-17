The Silverstone tyre plant in Kamunting, Taiping in the state of Perak will cease operations in June this year, the New Straits Times reported. Silverstone Malaysia (SSM), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyo Tire Corporation, will also be dissolved once the necessary preparations have been completed, the parent company said in a statement.
The Taiping plant’s production capacity and position within the wider group’s global strategy from an all-round perspective showed that the closure was unavoidable, according to the Japanese tyre manufacturer’s statement. In addition to the Silverstone facility, the Toyo Group also operates Toyo Tire Malaysia (TTM) which produces tyres under the Toyo brand.
“Toyo Tire Malaysia functions as a global hub, supplying tyres not only to Southeast Asia, but also to other global markets including North America, Europe and Japan. Production of certain Silverstone brand products previously manufactured at SSM (the Silverstone plant in Taiping) will be transferred to TTM, and production and supply will continue,” the firm said in its statement as quoted by the news daily.
The company booked an extraordinary loss of 6.27 billion yen (RM239 million) in its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. This consisted of an impairment loss of 5.11 billion yen (RM195 million), and a loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates of 1.16 billion yen (RM44.2 million).
Comments
Toyo Tayar should increased selling price to suffer from more losses.
At a quarter Billion RM loss,means the closure of Silverstone plant is a stern reminder of our covid stricken economy.
Layoffs ,will run into hundreds of rakyat.
So,the safest employment seems to be the ever bloated civil service.
The ever civil service still busy work as ever.
Kesian our penjawat2 public servants work overload.
Always they need to take a well deserved break when working … go mengopi teh tarik, smoking bernafas & jemput anak balik sekolah. Kipidap the hardworking work from home 70Mentris.
FDI’s keeping the high pace of leaving Malaysia.
silverstone tyres are just plain basic, no new safety features, yet still same mid-high price, recycling same formula for the past 30 years. and then comes late entry brands like achilles, nexen, maxxis offering better features, silverstone still never bothered to reinvent themselves. the name also is a copycat of firestone tyres. no originality, no vision. one thing silverstone are good at is producing obscene/racy calendars that they distribute to tyre shops each year. i know because i got a copy too.
After Toyo had taken over Silverstone almost 10 years ago, it was a matter of time the Silverstone brand will cease to exist.