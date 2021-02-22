In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 February 2021 11:04 am / 0 comments

After a troubled half decade, American motorcycle maker Buell Motorcycles is back in business with a range of motorcycles. These include a fully-faired sportsbike, an adventure tourer and a hill climb racer, as well as a naked sports model.

As listed on the company’s website, these four models form the basis of a catalogue of 10 new motorcycles by the 2024 model year. In a press release, Buell states this will also include small- and medium displacement motorcycles and is exploring ideas for an electric motorcycle, saying that it welcomes collaboration with other manufacturers in this area.

Buell is known for its out-of-the-box ideas regarding motorcycle design, including use of perimeter disc brakes on the front wheel and fuel carried inside the frame. For the 2021 Buell 1190 RX, this fully-faired sportsbike is powered by a 1,190 cc V-twin producing 185 hp at 10,600 rpm and 137.8 Nm of torque at 8,200 rpm.

As for the adventure tourer model, which goes up against the Harley-Davidson Pan America in its US home market, Buell says the 1190 Super Touring has a mill that pumps out 185 hp. Designed by Joey Ruiter, known for his somewhat offbeat designs like the Consumer Car and Moto Undone, the 1190 Super Touring is set to hit the market in 2023.

The original Buell Motorcycles was founded 1983 by Erik Buell, producing over 20,000 motorcycles using the Harley-Davidson 72 degree V-twin. After being acquired by Harley-Davidson in 1998, the brand was axed in 2009 by management, with Buell Motorcycles coming back under the banner of EBR Motorcycles in 2016.