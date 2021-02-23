In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2021 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Thailand has launched the new W213 E-Class facelift, with three variants being offered to customers in the country. The refreshed sedan was first introduced last March, bringing with it some styling and equipment updates to keep pace with the G30 BMW 5 Series LCI.

For Thailand, the regular E-Class range includes one diesel and two petrol plug-in hybrid options, with the former being the E 220 d AMG Sport that goes for 3.54 million baht (RM476,980). This variant is powered by an OM654 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that makes 194 PS (192 hp) at 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm.

The E 220 d’s engine is paired with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels, which results in a zero to 100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h.

As for the PHEV variants, there’s the E 300 e Avantgarde – the cheapest of the range – that is priced at 3.19 million baht (RM429,606) and e 300 e AMG Dynamic – the most expensive – for 3.77 million baht (RM507,717), with both featuring the same powertrain used in the pre-facelift E 300 e.

This is made up of a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder providing 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. Like the E 220 d, it too gets the 9G-Tronic, but there’s an electric motor sandwiched between the transmission and engine.

Said e-motor is rated at 122 PS (121 hp), contributing to a total system output of 320 PS (316 hp) and 700 Nm. The setup allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds (down from 6.2 seconds) and a top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz Thailand didn’t provide details pertaining to the E 300 e’s battery and charging options, but we know that the variant uses a 13.5-kWh lithium-ion battery to juice the e-motor. Running on electricity alone, there’s up to 50 km of range available and the top speed is around 130 km/h.

As for charging, there’s a 7.4-kW onboard charger that gets the battery from a 10 to 100% state of charge in approximately 1.5 hours with a 22-kW wallbox. With a conventional power socket, that time is increased significantly to five hours.

Styling changes that are immediately apparent include a new six-pointed grille; smaller and more angular headlamps; along with sleeker, two-piece taillights. The interior remains largely the same, save for the addition of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system (dual 12.3-inch displays), which is standard across the entire range.

There are some notable differences in terms of front-end design depending on the exterior package, with the E 300 e Avantgarde sporting twin louvres and a more subtle bumper. Meanwhile, the E 220 d AMG Sport and E 300 e AMG Dynamic, as their names suggest, get the AMG Line look.

This sees a slightly reshaped grille dressed up with diamond pins and a single louvre, accompanied by a sportier and more aggressive bumper. Both exterior packages come with trapezoidal-shaped exhausts, although the AMG Line-styled variants get additional chrome trim and a more prominent bottom section for the rear bumper.

Standard equipment on the E 220 d AMG Sport includes 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels, LED High Performance headlamps, Keyless-Go comfort package, a powered tailgate, Thermatic dual-zone climate control, Artico man-made leather upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, sunblinds (manual for rear doors, powered for rear window), a Nappa leather steering wheel and a 64-colour ambient lighting system.

Click to enlarge

The E 300 e Avantgarde gets 18-inch wheels instead and improves upon the oil burner variant by adding on wireless charging for devices, illuminated front door sill panels and telematics with pre-entry climate control.

The E 300 e AMG Dynamic brings back 19-inch wheels, but in an AMG 10-spoke design, and gains more goodies over the Avantgarde. These include Multibeam LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System (ILS), Active Light System (ALS), cornering lights and Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus.

Owners will also get a powered panoramic sliding glass sunroof, Thermotronic three-zone climate control, full leather upholstery, a sports Nappa leather steering wheel, Artico leather dashboard, a head-up display, Burmester surround sound system as well as brushed stainless steel pedals with black rubber studs.

Safety and driver assist systems that are standard across the range include Pre-Safe, seven airbags, ESP, ABS, Adaptive Brake with Hold and Hill-Start Assist, Blind Spot Assist, cruise control and Speedtronic, Attention Assist, Parktronic, plus Parking Pilot with Active Parking Assist. A surround view camera is fitted to the E 300 e AMG Dynamic, while others get a normal reverse camera.