In Cars, International News, Skoda / By Mick Chan / 26 February 2021 12:26 pm / 0 comments

Skoda has released details of the forthcoming, MQB A0 platform-based Fabia, which promises to be roomier, safer and sportier, according to its manufacturer. The new Fabia features LED lighting as standard, while the full LED complement for headlamps and tail lamps can be optionally specified. Three trim levels will feature at the car’s debut, namely Active, Ambition and Style.

Despite its greater dimensions, Skoda has managed to keep the weight of the new car close to that of the outgoing third-generation model; the fourth-generation car measures 4,107 mm long with a 2,564 mm wheelbase, 1,780 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall. Track widths front and rear are 1,525 mm and 1,509 mm, respectively, while luggage capacity is 380 litres, or 1,190 litres with the rear seats folded.

Five petrol engine variants will be offered in the new Fabia; these will be comprised of a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated MPI Evo three-cylinder engine in 65 PS/95 Nm and 80 PS/95 Nm states of tune, along with a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder TSI Evo in 95 PS/175 Nm and 110 PS/200 Nm states of tune.

Both the base NA 1.0 litre engines are paired to a five-speed manual transmission, as is the 80 PS 1.0 litre TSI engine, while the more powerful version of the turbo three-pot has the option of either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission.

Top of the powertrain range is the 1.5 litre four-cylinder TSI Evo engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutcher. The 1.5 TSI Evo engine also features cylinder deactivation to shut off two cylinders when engine load is low. All turbocharged engines in the new Fabia are fitted with particulate filters and therefore comply with the Euro 6d emissions standard, says Skoda.

Skoda claims the new Fabia has the lowest drag coefficient in its segment with a Cd value of 0.28, down from the previous car’s 0.32. The lower air intake in the front bumper features active shutters to reduce drag when less cooling is required, thus improving fuel consumption up to 0.2 litre/100 km at a constant 120 km/h cruise.

When specified with the optional 50-litre tank, the WLTP-rated combined consumption figure of 5.0 litres per 100 km yields a range of more than 950 km per full tank on any engine variant, says Skoda.

More aero work has been carried out over the rest of the Fabia’s body as well. The front bumper gets air curtains to guide air along the sides of the car, while the wing mirror housings have been designed to reduce drag and direct a more targeted airflow to the rear, where a rear spoiler and side ‘finlets’ manage airflow.

Meanwhile, 12 panels cover a larger section of the underbody – especially in crucial areas such as the engine bay and axles – instead of the previous count of three, and the new Fabia can also be specified with wheels that include aero-optimised plastic inserts.

Safety kit in the fourth-generation Fabia now includes Travel Assist, an optional system that combines adaptive cruise control (up to 210 km/h) and Lane Assist. Side Assist (blind spot monitoring) is improved and can detect vehicles up to 70 m away, and Park Assist can be on standby up to 40 km/h, detect suitable parallel and perpendicular parking spaces and aid in steering into parking when desired.

Also included is Manoeuvre Assist, which detects obstacles in front of or behind the car when parking, and can apply the brakes automatically when required. Traffic sign recognition is also available for the first time in the Fabia range, says Skoda.

Inside, the fourth-generation Fabia improves on packaging and connectivity, including features such as a folding front passenger seat backrest on the Style trim variant in order to transport especially long items in the car. The luggage compartment features a multi-function storage pocket beneath the boot cover, which can convert an otherwise unused space into storage for jackets, or other items weighing up to 3.5 kg.

The rear-view mirror can also be optioned with a USB-C socket to power a dashcam without dangling cables, while for the rear passengers, the front seat backs now also feature smartphone pockets for improved convenience on journeys. Meanwhile, the driver of the new Fabia gets to enjoy the Virtual Cockpit instrumentation setup.