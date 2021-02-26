In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 26 February 2021 2:18 pm / 0 comments

Did you know that there’s a RM5 unlimited travel pass for KTM Komuter? Called MyRail5, it’s for students (Standard 1 to Form 6) and OKU (Malaysians only), and it offers unlimited rides on the KTM Komuter (Klang Valley and Northern) and Shuttle Timuran (Kuala Lipis to Tumpat) for 30 days, for just five ringgit.

On sale this year until December 31, one can register for the MyRail5 pass and renew it at the following 13 KTM Komuter stations: Sentul, Batu Caves, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam, Klang, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Seremban, KL Sentral, Kepong, Sungai Buloh, Rawang and Tanjung Malim.

For KTM Komuter Utara and Shuttle Timuran services, one can apply for the pass at any station’s ticket counter, or online. For new applications, one will need his/her IC, confirmation document from the school (for students) or the Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat card for OKUs. Those with existing concession cards (Komuter Link for Klang Valley or No.PNR KITS) will need to produce that as well. Parents can apply for their school-going children, but the above documents will need to be presented.

The MyRail5 unlimited travel pass is valid for 30 days from the date of application or renewal, including weekends and public holidays. The expiry date will be shown on the screen of the KTM Komuter gates when you tap your card. So, if your child’s daily commute involves KTM services, apply for the MyRail5 pass for some handy savings.