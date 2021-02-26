In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Matthew H Tong / 26 February 2021 10:36 am / 0 comments

The Nissan Ariya electric SUV will be going on sale sometime this year, and it is tipped to be the automaker’s most aerodynamic SUV ever with a drag coefficient value of 0.297.

With a microscopically shaped aerodynamic body design and strategically placed air ducts, Nissan is expected to improve the Ariya’s long-range performance. As a refresher, there will be choice of two lithium-ion battery capacities, 63 kWh and 87 kWh, offering up to 450 km and 610 km of range respectively (WLTP cycle). These figures are expected to improve, and Nissan will make an official announcement later in the year.

Nissan Europe vice president of product planning, Marco Fioravanti said: “Following official homologation of the Nissan Ariya later this year, we anticipate the range to improve compared to the 310 mile (499 km) figure shared in 2020 during the World Premiere. This will give drivers more efficiency and confidence to go even further on a single charge.”

The Ariya will also get a flat underbody cover to reduce turbulent air flow, while the front-facing aerodynamic shield and clean body lines help reduce drag. These aero components have been refined by the automaker’s Japanese and UK design teams, all in hopes of achieving 0.297 Cd.

Base models with the 63 kWh battery will get a single motor that makes 160 kW (215 hp) and 300 Nm of torque, good enough for a century sprint time of 7.5 seconds. The motor is boosted to 178 kW (239 hp) with the 87 kWh battery, but it’s slower to get to 100 km/h at 7.6 seconds due to battery weight. Both variants will top out at a limited 160 km/h.

All-wheel-drive variants will get twin motors – the 63 kWh model makes 250 kW (335 hp) and 560 Nm, enough to reach 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and has an expected range of up to 430 km. The range-topper with the larger battery offers 290 kW (388 hp) and 600 Nm, will do the century dash in 5.1 seconds, and has a range of 580 km.

For charging, Nissan says that, with a 130 kW CHAdeMO fast charger in Japan, the Ariya can draw up to 375 km of additional range in just 30 minutes. The battery is positioned under the floor for a lower centre of gravity. Deliveries in Japan will kick off mid-2021, with pricing projected to start at around 5 million yen (RM191k).




