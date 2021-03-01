In Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 1 March 2021 1:04 pm / 0 comments

Drivers’ cars are evocative machines. They elicit a concoction of feelings that often involve some level of nerve mixed with euphoria. A car like the Porsche Cayman GT4 is clearly a driver’s tool, and many should rightfully look forward to experience what it’s like behind the wheel of Porsche’s baby GT.

The new Cayman GT4 is by all accounts a modern sportscar (the engine has cylinder deactivation tech!), but its subdued GT styling and fetching looks perfectly disguise the monstrosity that rests under the rear hatch – a high-revving, naturally aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six engine.

It makes 420 PS at 7,600 rpm and 420 Nm of torque at 5,000 to 6,800 rpm, and the needle will happily climb to 8,000 revolutions per minute. In an era where hot hatches like the Mercedes-AMG A 45 make more power, you’d be forgiven if you thought the GT4’s output was underwhelming. But the Porsche is a rear-wheel drive track monster that weighs just 1,420 kg, and it ships with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Suffice to say, anyone looking to wield a car of this caliber should approach with caution. It’s a car that demands your respect, and only drivers who are adequately skilled can truly explore its limits. Check out our brief driving impressions of the Cayman GT4 in the video above.