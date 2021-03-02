In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 March 2021 9:28 am / 1 comment

Updated with new colours for this year is the 2021 Honda Wave 125i, priced at RM6,449 for the two disc brake model. The 2021 Wave 125i two disc brake price is up RM150 from the 2019 pricing of RM6,299 while the Wave 125i disc/drum brake version, previously priced at RM5,999, is discontinued.

New colour schemes for 2021 are Extravagant Gold Metallic, Candy Scintillate Red and Pearl Nightfall Blue. The Wave 125i has also been updated for emissions, with the engine now Euro 4 compliant.

Fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi, the Wave 125i’s 124.9 cc, air-cooled mill gets 9 hp at 7,500 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Otherwise mechanically unchanged aside from emissions compliance, the Wave 125i gets power to the ground via a four-speed rotary gearbox with centrifugal clutch and chain final drive.

The instrument panel has also been redesigned slightly for 2021, with new panel graphics and gear indicator display, while LED lighting is used for the headlight. A storage compartment displacing 18-litres is found under the seat, with fuel contained in a 5.4-litre tank, with weight listed as 107 kg.

A two-year or 20,000 km warranty is offered against manufacturing defects for the 2021 Honda Wave 125i. The Wave 125i will be available at all authorised Boon Siew Honda Malaysia dealers from March 5.