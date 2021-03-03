In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2021 2:06 pm / 0 comments

Recently unveiled to the world, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 adventure-tourer now has a price for Malaysia, with base model pricing are RM99,000 and the Pan America 1250 Special at RM115,900. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and will depend on accessories selected.

The Pan America 1250 is Harley-Davidson’s (H-D) attempt to penetrate a new motorcycle market following falling sales in its traditional domain on large capacity cruisers. The two Pan America models on offer are differentiated by the use of semi-active electronic suspension on the Pan America Special.

Motive power comes from H-D’s Revolution Max 1250 V-twin, which pumps out 150 hp and 127 Nm of torque from 1,250 cc, with power coming at a peak of 9,500 rpm. The Revolution Max mill follows modern engine design with liquid-cooling, four-valve per cylinder, twin spark plug heads and variable valve timing.

Gearbox design also moves away from H-D’s traditional design language, with the six-speed gearbox now combined in a single case with the engine, instead of separate engine and gearbox cases. Weight also matches the competition in its class, with the Pan America 125 weighing 242 kg, with the Special tipping the scales at 254 kg and 21.2 litres of fuel is carried onboard.

Braking uses radial-mount Brembo four-piston mono block callipers grabbing twin floating brake discs. Wheel sizing is with a 19-inch front wheel wearing 120/70 rubber, while the back is fitted with a 17-inch unit, shod with a 170/60 Michelin Scorcher.

Instrumentation is also fully up-to-date, with a 6.8-inch TFT-LCD full-colour display, including Bluetooth connectivity. LED lighting is used throughout, with the six-element headlight fitted with cornering lights.

Delivery of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 – in both base and Special versions – is expected in Malaysia around April or May. Pre-orders are now being taken at Harley-Davidson of Petaling Jaya.