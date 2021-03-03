In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2021 7:45 pm / 1 comment

The ministry of finance has announced the latest fuel price updates for the week of March 4 until March 10, 2021, which is the second week of the month. All fuel prices remain unchanged from the preceding week.

This means that RON 95 petrol continues to be priced at RM2.05 per litre, while RON 97 petrol remains the same at RM2.35 per litre. The price cap of RM2.05 per litre for the former means that this rate is the highest that users will pay at the pump for this grade of fuel in Malaysia, even if market forces push the open market rate above that price level.

Similarly, prices for diesel fuels remain unchanged in the coming week, as the Euro 2M grade of diesel stays at RM2.15 per litre. Correspondingly, the Euro 5 grade of diesel holds position with its 10 sen-higher margin at RM2.25 per litre; Euro 2M diesel is also price-capped at RM2.15 and will therefore not get any more expensive, should market prices go beyond this point.

This prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 10, 2021, when the next set of fuel price revisions will be announced. This is the 10th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 113th in total since the format was introduced at the beginning of 2019.