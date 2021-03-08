In Aprilia, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 March 2021 10:28 am / 0 comments

Updated for this year’s riding season are the 2021 Aprilia SX125 and RX125, the Italian motorcycle makers take on a pair of entry-level enduro and motored machines. As to whether this duo will ever be imported to Malaysia, we think it unlikely as they would have be imported as CBU and will be prohibitively priced due to the country’s exorbitant tax structure for imported vehicles.

The two model variants of the Aprilia 125 carry the same engine, a single-cylinder, DOHC four-valve, liquid-cooled mill displacing 124.2 cc, now Euro 5 compliant. Power output is claimed to be 14.75 hp at 10,000 rpm and crankshaft torque is 11.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Power for the Aprilia gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. For comparison, the Kawasaki KLX150, which is available in the Malaysia market, is rated at 11.52 hp at 8,000 rpm and 11.3 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, using an air-cooled, 144 cc single-cylinder power plant.

For the Aprilia SX125, designed as a motard style street machine for the young rider, braking is done with a 300 mm disc on the 17-inch front wheel and a 220 mm disc at the back, with a 17-inch wheel. Meanwhile, the RX125 with its enduro styling uses a 21-inch front hoop with 260 mm disc and 18-inch wheel in the rear with 220 mm brake disc.

Floating hydraulic disc brake callipers are used on both versions of the Aprilia 125 with metal-braided brake hoses as standard. Tyres sizes are necessarily different, with the SX125 rolling on 100/80 and 130/70 rubber while the RX125 is fitted with 90/90 and 120/80 tyres, front and back respectively.

Suspension uses 41 mm diameter upside-down forks in front, non-adjustable, giving 240 mm of travel, while the rear comes with a preload-adjustable monoshock with 210 mm of travel. Weight for the RX125 and SX125 is identical at 134 kg and 7-litres of fuel is carried in the tank, with the SX125 having a seat height of 880 mm and the RS125, 905 mm.

