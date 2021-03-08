In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 March 2021 10:52 am / 2 comments

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is now on the most dominant streak in the motorsport’s history, winning seven constructors’ championships in a row. It’s an impressive feat in one of the most competitive racing classes in the world that has very little margin for error.

While the constructors’ championships are what grabs headlines, the team’s other bits of trivia are just as impressive and worth mentioning as well. In 2019, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team matched Ferrari’s title haul of six championships, and last year, overtook them to secure the all-time lead with seven.

The Mercedes team now has the longest reign of over 2,295 days (and counting) since winning the constructors’ title in 2014, beating the previous record set by Ferrari of 2,177 days during the Scuderia’s dominant run from the 1999 to 2004 season.

The team’s dominance is only growing, with Lewis Hamilton setting the largest pole position margin in six years at the Styrian GP. He also set the fastest-ever F1 lap in history, averaging 264.363 km/h at the Italian GP.

The Briton now has the greatest number of wins with the same team, with his 74 wins for Mercedes exceeding Micheal Schumacher’s 72 pole positions with Ferrari. Lewis won 11 races in 2020 too, matching his achievements with Mercedes in 2014, 2018 and 2019. He now has the most wins in total at 95, beating Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.

The manner of winning is also important, with Lewis Hamilton recording 22 lights-to-flag victories (leading every lap from the start), breaking Ayrton Senna’s record of 19 that has stood since 1991! Lewis Hamilton also set the most consecutive points finishes record in 2020, with 48 races on the trot (scoring 998 points), beating his own record of 33 set with the same team in 2018 (623 points).

This is a prime example of the team’s supreme reliability with PETRONAS Syntium in tow. In fact, the record for consecutive points finishes only stopped because Lewis himself had to miss the Sakhir GP last year due to Covid-19, and not due to a mechanical fault on the car. By the time the 2021 season starts, it would have been over 1,000 days since he last retired from a race.

Mercedes has set a new record of leading the race in 39 consecutive races, beating Williams’ 23-year record (31 races) that has stood since 1997. Speaking of leading, Lewis took the lead of the all-time longest distance led list in 2020. He’s currently at 25,900 km, overtaking Schumacher’s record of 24,148 km. Lewis also broke the record of all-time number of podium finishes with 165, with Schumacher now in second place with 155.

While we’re at it, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS and Lewis Hamilton are primed to break even more records in 2021. Eighth titles for both are on the cards, plus Lewis is set to shatter Schumacher’s all-time record of 5,111 laps led – he is currently on 5,099 laps!

With a new season about to kick off soon and with a lot more record-breaking statistics to be added to the history books, both man and machine will be required to be at their very best to succeed. The symbiosis is clear: Lewis Hamilton and his teammate Valterri Bottas will bring the talent, training and determination to the table, while Mercedes and PETRONAS provide the performance and reliability.

PETRONAS is the official technology partner to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team with over 20 years of experience at the pinnacle of motorsports. The company's engineers know what it takes to develop a winning formula to fight excessive engine heat, with extensive testing under the most extreme conditions.