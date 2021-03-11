In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 11 March 2021 3:22 pm / 0 comments

Boustead Petroleum Marketing (BHPetrol) has announced that it will now be accepting the ShopeePay e-wallet as a mode of payment at all BHPetrol stations nationwide. The partnership with Shopee marks another effort to digitise payments, which has recently become the preferred mode of payment.

In conjunction with the announcement, ShopeePay users will enjoy RM4 cashback with a minimum spend of RM40 when fueling up at any BHPetrol stations. Each customer can only receive a total of three cashbacks during the campaign period, which starts from March 1 to April 30, 2021.

BHP marketing GM, Lawrence Chuah said: “At BHPetrol, we are always looking at ways to improve our offers in providing the best quality fuels, exciting offers and convenience for our customers. And so, partnering with e-wallets like ShopeePay is a great example of an exciting promotion that also provides convenience to the customers.”

“This is not only a natural progression due to the Covid-19 situation, but also in line with the government’s agenda that was announced in MyDigital, which aggressively pushes for the adoption of contactless payment, while more importantly satisfy the change of consumer behaviour towards more options of digital payment,” he added.