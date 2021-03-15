In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Matthew H Tong / 15 March 2021 3:45 pm / 0 comments

The iconic Jaguar E-type is celebrating its 60th birthday today (March 15). To celebrate occasion, Jaguar Classic has unveiled the first pair of expertly restored E-type coupe and convertible, which is one of just six pairs planned for the 60 Collection series.

That’s right. The cars will only be sold in pairs to six very lucky customers. The first couple seen here is a tribute to the original 1961 debutant, the Opalescent Gunmetal Grey coupé ‘9600 HP’, driven ‘flat out’ by Bob Berry. Reception of the E-type was so overwhelmingly strong at the time that Jaguar had told Norman Dewis to ‘drop everything’ and drive a British Racing Green roadster ’77 RW’ to get to the Geneva motor show the very next day.

Needless to say, the restored cars are finished in similar colours. As a matter of fact, they are finished in exclusive Flat Out Grey and Drop Everything Green colours, both of which will not be used on any other Jaguar.

Other unique design elements include retrofitting a Jaguar Classic Infotainment System with built-in satellite navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, enhanced cooling, plus a special engraving on the centre console by artist/designer King Nerd. Each art piece took over 100 hours to create by hand, and is actually the drive routes that the original E-types made from Coventry to Geneva.

For the coupe, the bottom of the centre console features the words “I thought you’d never get here,” which is the reaction of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons to Bob’s arrival just minutes before the world reveal. A Smooth Black leather upholstery is used for the coupe, while the convertible gets a nice Suede Green leather trim. For the topless model, the centre console gets the phrase “Drop everything and bring the open top E-type over.”

Besides that, the bonnet badge, clock face within the tachometer, fuel cap and chassis plate are all finished with a commemorative E-type 60 logo with ‘1961-2021’ inscription created by Jaguar Design. A light beech-rimmed steering wheel is fitted as a nod to the original, complete with a 24-carat gold horn push.

Slight mechanical upgrades have been made as well. The factory 3.8 litre XK inline-six engine has been retained, and all 269 PS gets channeled to the rear wheels through a brand new five-speed manual gearbox with synchromesh for all ratios.

An authentic 1961-style alloy radiator complements the engine, complete with electric cooling fan and electronic ignition for everyday usability. There is also a new polished stainless steel exhaust system that is dimensionally identical to the stock mild steel system, but produces a slightly deeper tone and a much longer lifespan.

Each and every one of the 12 cars comes with a tailor-made E-type 60 car cover, tool roll and jack storage bags. All six customers and their guests will be collecting their cars in the third quarter (summer) of the year for the ultimate E-type pilgrimage – a Coventry-to-Geneva drive experience, which includes driving through iconic Alpine passes, exclusive stays and fine cuisine throughout the trip.