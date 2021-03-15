In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 15 March 2021 12:47 pm / 3 comments

Kia has revealed the first images of the EV6, which is the Korean carmaker’s first all-electric model (codenamed CV) built on the Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The EV showcases the new “Opposites United” design philosophy that will be used for the brand’s future vehicles, which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.

According to Kia, the focal point of this design approach is “a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.” The company also touts five key design pillars: “bold for nature,” “joy for reason,” “power to progress,” technology for life,” and “tension for serenity.”

Referring to the provided photos, the exterior design of the EV6 features pointed and segmented daytime running lights that form part of the car’s “digital tiger face,” which is said to be a design progression that evokes the spirit of Kia’s tiger nose grille for the electrified era.

The headlamps are framed by the DRLs and extend into the detailed wheel arch cladding, while creases on the bonnet lead into the A-pillars. Further down, there’s an air intake that visually widens the front of the car and helps to channel air through and under the car’s flat floor for optimum aerodynamics.

Viewed from the side, the car’s crossover-like profile is immediately evident, along with a partially blacked-out C-pillar for a floating roof look and retractable door handles. A distinctive silver strip along the rocker panels also extends all the way through the rear wheel arches to the rear taillights.

Around back, a rakish rear window meets with a prominent roof spoiler, while the lipped section on the pointed tailgate acts as secondary spoiler. This area is also where you’ll find the EV6’s arched taillights, with a diamond lattice design seen on the silver trim running underneath.

Inside, Kia promises increased interior space with the E-GMP compared to previous Kia EVs based on existing model architecture. A curved screen for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system sits on top of a slim dashboard, the latter with air vents and trim to simulate a wide-width look. Below the centre vents, you’ll find a touch panel similar to the one in the K8, which adjusts the climate system and various infotainment functions.

Elsewhere, the EV6 sports a dual-tier centre console, with the upper portion accommodating heating and ventilation controls, the start button, drive selector, cupholders and a wireless charger. Below that is a storage cubby and a pair of USB A charging ports.

The intricate, triangular pattern of the dashboard is replicated on the armrest, while bright-coloured accents provide some contrast to liven up the cabin. For the driver, the dual-spoke steering wheel is reminiscent of what you’ll find in Genesis cars, and Kia says recycled plastics are used for some of the fabrics to promote “greater openness in the cabin.”

No specifications for the EV6’s electric powertrain just yet, as the brand will only reveal that information later this month during an online event.





