15 March 2021 10:03 am

Click to enlarge

City commuters, take note. The KL Monorail appears to have an issue this morning, as Rapid KL has announced that they are currently running a shuttle train service.

This means that instead of going from KL Sentral all the way to Titiwangsa and back, the three-part shuttle train will go from KL Sentral to Hang Tuah and back, Hang Tuah to Bukit Nanas and back, and Bukit Nanas to Titiwangsa and back. Also, the shuttle train service is only operating from Platform 2, hinting at a problem on one side of the tracks.

Rapid KL says that more updates will follow. Commuters can direct enquiries to station staff.