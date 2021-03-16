In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 16 March 2021 12:37 pm / 4 comments

The V167 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4Matic has officially been launched in Thailand. The plug-in hybrid SUV is made in the Land of Smiles and is priced from 4,699,000 baht (RM629k). That’s quite a bit less than the GLE 300 d 4Matic (RM695k; also CKD Thai) that was introduced there back in December 2019.

Powering the SUV is the OM654 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine making 194 PS at 3,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. It’s augmented by a 100 kW electric motor (136 PS, 440 Nm) which draws power from a 31.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The total system output is 320 PS and 700 Nm, and together with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the 2,580-kg PHEV will sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Top speed is rated at 210 km/h, or 160 km/h in pure electric mode.

On a full charge, the battery provides up to 99 km of pure electric range, and the GLE 350 de 4Matic has a WLTP-certified fuel consumption of 1.1 litres per 100 km and CO2 emissions of 29 g/km. It comes with a 7.4 kW onboard charger as standard, and the CCS2 charging port is located on the rear left side of the SUV.

When plugged into a conventional three-pin power socket, it will take around 12 hours to fully charge the battery. A dedicated wallbox with a charging output of 7.4 kW will reduce that to four hours. DC fast charging of up to 120 kW is available, too.

Standard equipment includes full LED headlights with cornering function, Exclusive exterior styling package with double louvred radiator grille, 20-inch twin five-spoke wheels shod with 275/50 profile tyres, and lowered steel springs (reduces ride height by 15 mm).

GALLERY: V167 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 de 4Matic (Germany spec)

