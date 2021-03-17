In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2021 3:37 pm / 0 comments

Several months after being revealed to the world, the facelifted Kia Stinger has now been introduced to the United States for the 2022 model year. Set to arrive at dealerships this spring, the sporty liftback will be offered in GT-Line, GT1 and GT2 trims, with a special edition Scorpion model set to be released later on.

The Stinger engine line-up now starts with a new Smartstream 2.5 litre four-cylinder T-GDi engine, which replaces the previous Theta 2.0 litre unit. The larger-capacity mill is available with the GT-Line trim and is rated at 300 hp and 422 Nm of torque, with Kia claiming a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of around 5.2 seconds.

Further up the range, the GT trims retain the Lambda 3.3 litre twin-turbo V6, but with an electronic variable exhaust system that provides better flow. There is a slight power gain – 3 hp – so drivers will have 368 hp and 510 Nm on tap, allowing for a sprint time of 4.7 seconds. Both engines come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be specified with rear- or all-wheel drive.

Styling-wise, the Stinger doesn’t change much from the pre-facelift model, with notable revisions being the new company logo and a taillight design that now spans the liftgate’s width. Other highlights include a new signature for the DRLs, which are also available in an optional “Stinger-signature,” more aggressive exhaust tips, 18- or 19-inch wheels, while LED lighting is standard on all trims.

Inside, there’s a standard 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, joined by Nappa leather upholstery and a Harman Kardon audio system (on higher trims), an ambient lighting system as well as a new 4.2- or 7-inch instrument cluster display (depending on trim). Said infotainment incorporates UVO telematics, with remote features accessed though the Kia Access app.

Kia’s suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are expanded for the new Stinger and now includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, Safe Exit Warning, Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control, Lane Following Assist and Highway Driving Assist.

As for the special Scorpion model that is due later, it comes with a rear spoiler, blacked-out fender garnish and side mirror caps, darkened exhaust tips, black-painted wheels, carbon-fibre interior trim and a choice of three exterior colours – Snow White, Aurora Black and Ceramic Silver.