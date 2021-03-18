In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2021 11:28 am / 10 comments

One week on from the teaser of the Hyundai Staria, the Korean manufacturer has revealed more images and details of its Starex successor that has been given a design overhaul – such as demonstrated by the Ioniq 5 – compared to the model it will replace.

The new set of images offer a clearer view of the MPV with a more generous helping of light, now that the lighting cues such as its full-width LED DRL strip in front and Parametric Pixel rear lamp design have been shown in the initial, darker photo set. A clearer view of the Staria’s rear end also shows a low rear bumper that helps ease the loading and unloading of cargo in the luggage compartment.

The more upmarket Staria Premium gets 18-inch wheels that feature diamond patterns, complementing the mesh-pattern radiator grille in front as well as the tinted brass chrome that is applied to the door handles, side mirrors, wheels as well as the emblem on the front.

Hyundai says the interior of the Staria has been inspired by the lounge of a cruise ship, where the lower beltlines and large panoramic windows help create a more spacious-feeling environment for its occupants. In the front of the cabin, the dashboard features a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen, joined here by a push-button gear selector.

Storage space is crucial in an MPV and here, the Staria appears to be suitably equipped, with storage available on top of the overhead console, below the instrument cluster, as well as in the upper and lower sections of the centre fascia. More is offered in the centre console box – seen here with it shutter closed – which includes cupholders, USB ports and additional storage space.

The seven-seater version of the higher-end Staria Premium variant offers a one-touch “relaxation mode” for its second-row occupants, and reclines the seats to a posture that comfortable disperses the passenger’s weight over the seat for “improved overall body balance,” says Hyundai.

The Staria will be offered in a range of seating arrangements, from two to 11 seats, says Hyundai; the Staria Premium will be available in seven-, nine- and 11-seater configurations.

In terms of powertrain, exact details for what will power the Staria have yet to be revealed, though zooming in on the rear three-quarters image of the forthcoming MPV reveals a ‘3.5’ badge, most likely denoting its engine capacity. Both petrol and diesel powerplants are likely to serve in the Staria, and the latter should be especially popular for maximising its load-carrying capacity.

More will be revealed of the Hyundai Staria MPV in the coming weeks, ahead of its official debut that will take place digitally within the first half of this year, said Hyundai.