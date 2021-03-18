One week on from the teaser of the Hyundai Staria, the Korean manufacturer has revealed more images and details of its Starex successor that has been given a design overhaul – such as demonstrated by the Ioniq 5 – compared to the model it will replace.
The new set of images offer a clearer view of the MPV with a more generous helping of light, now that the lighting cues such as its full-width LED DRL strip in front and Parametric Pixel rear lamp design have been shown in the initial, darker photo set. A clearer view of the Staria’s rear end also shows a low rear bumper that helps ease the loading and unloading of cargo in the luggage compartment.
The more upmarket Staria Premium gets 18-inch wheels that feature diamond patterns, complementing the mesh-pattern radiator grille in front as well as the tinted brass chrome that is applied to the door handles, side mirrors, wheels as well as the emblem on the front.
Hyundai says the interior of the Staria has been inspired by the lounge of a cruise ship, where the lower beltlines and large panoramic windows help create a more spacious-feeling environment for its occupants. In the front of the cabin, the dashboard features a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen, joined here by a push-button gear selector.
Storage space is crucial in an MPV and here, the Staria appears to be suitably equipped, with storage available on top of the overhead console, below the instrument cluster, as well as in the upper and lower sections of the centre fascia. More is offered in the centre console box – seen here with it shutter closed – which includes cupholders, USB ports and additional storage space.
The seven-seater version of the higher-end Staria Premium variant offers a one-touch “relaxation mode” for its second-row occupants, and reclines the seats to a posture that comfortable disperses the passenger’s weight over the seat for “improved overall body balance,” says Hyundai.
The Staria will be offered in a range of seating arrangements, from two to 11 seats, says Hyundai; the Staria Premium will be available in seven-, nine- and 11-seater configurations.
In terms of powertrain, exact details for what will power the Staria have yet to be revealed, though zooming in on the rear three-quarters image of the forthcoming MPV reveals a ‘3.5’ badge, most likely denoting its engine capacity. Both petrol and diesel powerplants are likely to serve in the Staria, and the latter should be especially popular for maximising its load-carrying capacity.
More will be revealed of the Hyundai Staria MPV in the coming weeks, ahead of its official debut that will take place digitally within the first half of this year, said Hyundai.
Comments
Nicer then innova. only rm160k
Somebody needs to immediately send this to Toyota and tell them how to design the front grille of the Alphard and Vellfire, they seem to be hiring blind people to design their cars these days.
Have you taken your medicine this morning…something off
This competes with nissan serina, toyota noah and honda stepwagon…no way near alphard or vellfire…
Like an enlarged Kenari
Look like late 90’s Hiace slapped with Tron face.
Looks killer in black!! Hopefully the design doesn’t get watered down too much for the production version.
I read with unbelief that Hyundai and half bradder Kia produce nearly 3 million cars a year now,propelling the Hyundai auto group into the top 5 of world auto production.
Back at Bolehland, p1 and 2 only produce about 300,000 cars combined annually.
Now,the koreans are complaining that there is lack of serious competition in Korea as the above 2 marques made up of 80% of new car sales there.
If only Bolehland went the Detriot of asia way,30 years ago..we would be exporting 2-3 million cars a year.Now that is just a myth.
Hyundai Kia does business in cunning way, meanwhile bolehland automakers head does business emotionally….
If we went the Detroit of Asia 30 years ago, our salaries would be stuck 30 years ago. Why would we want that?