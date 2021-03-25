In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 March 2021 11:09 am / 1 comment

First launched in Malaysia in 2017, the 2021 Modenas Pulsar RS200 has been updated with new colours and priced at RM9,990. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration while the new colours are Pearl Metallic White and Pewter Grey in gloss, and matte Burnt Red.

Also new for 2021 is a white finish for the alloy wheels along with carbon-fibre effect stickers for the front and rear fenders. The Pulsar logo is stamped onto the seat cover, all of which Modenas says will appeal to the both new and experienced riders.

Power for the Pulsar RS200 comes from a liquid-cooled, four-valve, triple-spark plug, single-cylinder mill displacing 199.5 cc. Power for the Pulsar RS200 is claimed to be 24.5 PS at 9,750 rpm, and 18.6 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, with fuelling done by EFI.

Unchanged for 2021 is single-channel ABS, with a 300 mm single brake disc in front and a 230 mm unit at the back, making the the Pulsar RS200 the first motorcycle in this capacity range to offer it as standard equipment in Malaysia. 13-litres of feul is carried in the tank, good for about 220 kilometres travel in the paultan.org Pulsar RS200 review.

Suspension in front is with telescopic forks, while the rear end is propped up with a Nitrox monoshock, adjustable for preload. The 2021 Modenas Pulsar RS200 will be entering authorised Modenas dealer showrooms beginning March 26.