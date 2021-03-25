In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 March 2021 5:57 pm / 0 comments

From a Facebook post by Two Wheels, it appears Malaysian police are getting a two-wheel update to their patrol vehicle fleet. in the form of the Yamaha FJR1300. Destined for police escort and patrol duties, deliveries of the FJR1300 have begun to destination police headquarters and stations throughout the nation.

The Yamaha FJR1300 has been used by other police forces across the world, notably in the US where it serves with law enforcement and municipal organisations as well as in Europe. Designated the Yamaha FJR1300P, the police variant FJR1300 is powered by a 1,298 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled with DOHC and 16-valves.

A six-speed gearbox and shaft final drive gets power to the ground with ride-by-wire giving traction control, cruise control and adjustable engine mapping as part of the electronics riding suite. The seat and handlebar positions are adjustable and the windshield is electrically operated.

Power is rated at 145.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 138.3 Nm of torque is available at 7,000 rpm. This is a slight increase over the standard model FJR1300’s 141.5 hp and 134.4 Nm with the police model also wired from the factory for police-specific equipments such as siren and speaker, strobe lights and handlebar control system.

Other modifications include a compartment pre-wired for an auxiliary battery, taller windshield, hand guards integrated into the rear view mirrors and wind deflectors for the rider’s feet. Engine guards and a rear-mounted radio box completes the list of police duty accessories.