In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 March 2021 6:11 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2021 KTM Duke 200 naked sports, priced at RM12,888, with pricing not including road tax, insurance and registration. Having undergone a cosmetic makeover, this year’s Duke 200 now more closely resembles the KTM Duke 250 (omitted from the 2021 KTM catalogue) and Duke 390 (RM28,800 recommended retail price).

The headlight now uses LED lighting, following the same design style as its larger displacement siblings, with LED DRLs although the main headlight is still a halogen unit, and an LED unit is found at the back. The fuel tank also gets a useful increase in capacity, up 13.4-litres from the previous 11-litres while weight is now claimed to be 150.3 kg dry.

Engine configuration remains the same, with power coming from a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder with DOHC and four-valves with alterations to the gearbox to comply with Euro 5 emissions standard. Power output is claimed to be 26 hp at 10,000 rpm while peak torque is 19.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with power going through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Suspension uses WP upside-down forks, non adjustable, while the rear end of the Duke 200 is held up by a preload-adjustable monoshock. Brembo’s house brand Bybre provides stopping power, with a two-piston calliper on the front wheel grabbing a 300 mm disc and a single-piston calliper and 230 mm diameter disc on the back wheel.

The KTM 200 Duke rolls on 17-inch wheels, fitted with 110 and 140 width tyres, front and rear, respectively. Seat height for the Duke 200 is set at 810 mm and is a two-piece affair with separate rider and pillions while the frame is separated into a main and sub-frame trellis, similar to the unit used on the Duke 390.