In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 March 2021 12:02 pm / 1 comment

Genesis has released a new teaser video of an electric coupe concept that will make its debut on March 31, which brings back memories of the Essentia show car from nearly two years ago.

Based on what’s shown in the teaser, the unnamed concept shows off the brand’s “Athletic Elegance” design philosophy that is already evident on its current models like the G70 and GV80. Up front, we spot the distinctive Genesis grille that is flanked by two-tier headlamps, with the latter extending through the front wheels and into the sides of the fenders.

Muscular rear haunches are also part of the car’s bold profile, while the concave rear features taillights that replicate the lighting design seen at the front. A brief glimpse of the interior reveals an interesting orb that flips over to reveal a gear selector as well as a drive mode toggle.

No details about the powertrain for now, but the Essentia’s setup is said to consist of multiple electric motors that allows for a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) time of three seconds. The previous concept also uses a lightweight carbon-fibre monocoque that packs batteries into its floor for a lower centre of gravity.

Said architecture could be the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which was revealed by the Hyundai Motor Group, back in December 2020. The platform will be used for a variety of models produced by the group’s brands, including by Hyundai, Kia, Ioniq and Genesis.