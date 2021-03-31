In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2021 4:23 pm / 0 comments

Subaru has launched the new Outback Wilderness, which the company say is the “most rugged and capable Outback” in its history. Based on the sixth-generation model that was first introduced In April 2019, the new model gets a number of modifications to ensure those claims can be backed up.

Key changes include new springs and dampers that not only provide more suspension travel, but also an increased ride height of 9.5 inches (241 mm). The latter is 0.8 inches (20 mm) more than a regular Outback’s 8.7 inches (221 mm) and helps contribute to breakover angle that has been increased from 19.4 degrees to 21.2 inches.

Along with redesigned front and rear bumpers that look like they can take some punishment, the approach and departure angles are also increased to 20.0 degrees (+1.4 degrees) and 23.6 degrees (+1.9 degrees) respectively.

The Outback Wilderness also receives a revised rear differential with a final drive ratio of 4.44:1, while the Lineartronic CVT has been tweaked to achieve an equivalent final drive ratio at the front wheels. This combination improves available low-end torque, allowing the jacked-up wagon to climb grades up to 40% on a gravel surface.

The addition of a pressure sensor improves control accuracy at low speeds, while the standard dual-function X-Mode includes Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. Exclusive to this model is a new advanced feature for X-Mode that allows the vehicle to switch automatically from low-speed managed driving to speeds over 40 km/h without interruption of power of performance.

A set of 17-inch alloy wheels in a matte black finish is standard, paired with Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tyres that are embossed with raised white letters as a nod to the original Outback.

Under the bonnet, the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four petrol engine continues to deliver 260 hp at 5,600 rpm and 376 Nm of torque. Features like Active Torque Vectoring and Vehicle Dynamics Control are all standard with the Outback Wilderness.

In terms of the visuals, the aforementioned bumpers are just part of a comprehensive package that also includes a bold hexagonal front grille and larger wheel arch cladding. The latter helps add 41 mm (1.6 inches) to the vehicle’s width, which measures in at 1,895 mm (74.6 inches).

Elsewhere, there is a front skid plate and LED fog lamps in a hex design that is reminiscent of Viziv concept cars. All window trim and exterior badges are also treated to a black finish, and the car bears an anti-glare bonnet decal in matte black as well as Subaru Wilderness badges. The Geyser Blue hue you see here is exclusive to this model and is inspired by the company’s rally heritage and scenery found in United States national parks.

To drive home the off-roading point further, several parts of the exterior receive high contrast accents in an Anodised Copper finish to signal useful things like tow hook anchor points and roof rail tie-down points. On that mention, the ladder-type roof rack system can hold up to 317.5 kg of cargo.

It isn’t just the exterior that looks the business, as the interior also get its fair share of upgrades. Firstly, the seats are wrapped in StarTex water-repellant material and embossed with the Subaru Wilderness logo. The material is also used for the rear seatback of the cargo area, while all-weather floor mats and a cargo tray provide further protection.

Finishing touches include copper contrast topstitching and trim to match the exterior, while Gunmetal Grey replaces the standard chrome touch points. Drivers will get to operate sporty brushed aluminium pedals and the Subaru Wilderness logo is display on the multi-info display at startup.