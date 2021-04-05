In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / By Matthew H Tong / 5 April 2021 9:15 pm / 0 comments

Suzuki will soon announce its formal reentry into the Malaysian market sometime this month through Naza Eastern Motors, and it looks like the first car to be launched is the third-generation Swift Sport.

According to a Naza sales advisor’s Facebook post, the order books for the latest Swift Sport is now officially open, and the estimated price is an eye-watering RM145k. That makes it nearly 50% more expensive than the previous model launched in 2013, which started from RM97,888 for the manual and RM102,888 for the CVT variant.

The new Swift Sport will be fully imported from Japan, and the wait list is said to be two months-long. Being a CBU model, expect allocations for the sporty B-segment hatch to be limited.

Specs-wise, the SSS will likely arrive in Malaysia with the K14C 1.4 litre Boosterjet engine that produces 140 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 3,500 rpm. While the horsepower count isn’t that much higher than the previous M16A-equipped SSS (136 PS), the torque figure is significantly more by 70 Nm.

In Japan, the Swift Sport can be had with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic (with shift paddles, but no tiptronic function), with drive sent to the front wheels. Key performance figures include a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of eight seconds, and the 970 kg-hatch tops out at 205 km/h.

To quickly recap, the SSS rides on Suzuki’s Heartect platform, featuring a raft of upgrades that increase chassis rigidity and high speed stability. There’s also a specially-designed trailing arm that minimises deformation during cornering.

There’s also a wide range of colours available, including the Champion Yellow paint that is inspired by Suzuki’s works rally car in the Junior World Rally Championship. Other colours include Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Speedy Blue Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic and Super Black Pearl, but it’s unclear which ones will make it to Malaysia just yet.

So, what do you think? Is RM145k too hard a pill to swallow? Discuss, below.

