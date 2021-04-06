In Advertorial / By Matthew H Tong / 6 April 2021 7:23 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re only a little over a week away from the highly anticipated paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, an event co-sponsored by Carsome. In case you didn’t know already, it is set to take place on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with lots of attractive deals on offer!

Joining the roster of car brands at the expo is BMW, represented by Wheelcorp Premium. In conjunction with the event, Wheelcorp Premium is offering interest rates as low as 1.88% on a brand new BMW. Buyers of any plug-in hybrid models will enjoy an extended battery warranty coverage of up to eight years, and to sweeten the pot further, a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service is included in the purchase as well.

Besides that, you also get to enjoy other attractive deals offered by us! For example, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a combined voucher worth RM2,450. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

For confirmed bookings, you will automatically be in the running to take part in a lucky draw, where you get the chance to win prizes including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

If you’re planning to pop by, you’ll get to see offerings from other brands such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Volkswagen. The expo is primarily catered to mainstream marques, but other premium brands such as Lexus and MINI will also be present. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2020 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the sales and services tax (SST) exemptions for even greater savings. That’s right, there’s no better time to buy a new car!

Now, since we’re still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021, and as we said earlier, we’ll be announcing the promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned.