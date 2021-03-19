In Advertorial / By Jonathan Lee / 19 March 2021 6:47 pm / Comments are Disabled

Building on the success of the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which sold hundreds of vehicles in 2018 and 2019, we’re now expanding into the mainstream with the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome. The sales-driven car expo for more affordable brands is being held over the weekend of April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), with plenty of amazing deals in store!

We’ve got an extensive lineup of brands that have already signed up, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton and Volkswagen. And while the show is primarily catered to mainstream marques, BMW and MINI will also be present, representing the premium segment.

Just like at PACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car at ACE 2020 – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the sales and services tax (SST) exemptions for even greater savings. You’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

And that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the show – which we will announce closer to the show – you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM1,800 combined voucher that includes a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes including ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will also not be allowed to enter.

Click here for more details on ACE 2021, and as we said earlier, we’ll be announcing the promotions from participating brands closer to the event, so stay tuned.