In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2021 4:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre until April 18, 2021. With plenty of attractive deals on offer, it’s where you’ll want to be to test drive and purchase your ideal car.

Fans of the Blue Oval will be glad to know that the Ford Ranger is being offered with some tempting savings, including up to RM7,000 for a 2020 Ranger Wildtrak. For those who want something “wilder,” there’s the Baja-ready 2020 Ranger Raptor that comes with savings of up to RM8,000.

Attractive hire-purchase financing, insurance and trade-in partners make buying a new Ford even more affordable, and if you’re one of the first 100 bookings, you’ll also receive a RM1,000 Petronas fuel voucher!

That’s not all, as all variants of the Ranger come with a five-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind ownership, including the striking Raptor X that was recently launched. Of course, there’s more to gain when you book a Ford at ACE, as we’re rewarding the first 200 customers to book a new car with a RM2,550 combined voucher.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Additionally, confirmed books will entitle you to take part in a lucky draw where you can stand a chance to win prizes including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

Don’t worry if you can head over to SCCC, as you’ll still be able to take advantage of the deals via acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is at the event at here.

If you are able to attend in person, you’ll be able to check out the entire show that also features Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen, with the premium segment being represented by BMW, Lexus and MINI.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.