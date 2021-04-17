In Advertorial / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2021 2:49 pm / Comments are Disabled

The first day of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, has gone off to a great start! At the time of writing, over 135 brand new cars have already been sold, so if you’re looking to get yourself a new ride, be sure to come on over to the Setia City Convention Centre!

There are a dozen car brands to choose from, including Volkswagen. On offer is a special ACE-only promotion of RM1,000 rebate for all models from the German brand. This comes on top of the individual deals that Volkswagen is offering, including a RM4,500 rebate for the Arteon 2.0 TSI R-Line.

Meanwhile, a rebate of RM3,500 is being offered for all variants of the Tiguan Allspace – 1.4 TSI Highline and 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion – and this is also extended to the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance and 2.0 TSI R-Line.

Those who opt for the Passat 2.0 TSI Elegance will also receive two additional gifts, including a Pangkor Laut Resort holiday voucher worth RM3,298 and one year’s worth of free insurance. The Passat 2.0 TSI R-Line also comes with said holiday voucher, plus one year’s worth of free petrol!

That’s pretty much it for Volkswagen. But hey, that’s not all! If you purchase a new Volkswagen at ACE, we’re topping the deal up with an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, plus a shot at a lucky draw offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. All you need to do is be among the first 200 buyers of new cars at the show, whether in-person or online.

Yes, you can also purchase online at acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is here at the event. You can enquire about deals and make your booking via the SA over WhatsApp. The same perks apply for online purchases – the RM2,550 vouchers and the lucky draw entry.

By the way, the RM2,550 combined voucher includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

So come on down to SCCC for ACE 2021, where besides the good deals, you’ll get to see, feel and test drive various models under one roof. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to check out rivals from different brands back-to-back. There are also great pre-owned deals here.

Besides Honda, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen are here. Representing the premium segment are BMW, Lexus and MINI. Note that strict SOPs are in place and children below 12 below and senior citizens aged above 60 will not be allowed to enter.