17 April 2021

Good morning and welcome to the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome. We’re here at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and as of 12pm, 70 cars have already been sold!

Those 70 new owners took advantage of the great deals by 12 car manufacturers at ACE, and will walk away with RM2,550 worth of vouchers from us. Their names will also be in the lucky draw offering prizes such as smartphones worth RM2,300 each and the grand prize of a holiday package worth RM10k. Once again, if you’re planning to take advantage of the limited time left for sales tax exemption for new cars, there’s no better time than now.

Here’s a summary post of what awaits you at ACE. Participating brands include Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. While ACE is mass market brand-oriented show, premium brands will be represented by BMW, Lexus and MINI.

Just like at the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), which sold hundreds of vehicles in 2018 and 2019, you will get a rare opportunity to see, try for size, test drive and compare between rivals. Back-to-back too, so you don’t have to hop around showrooms. There will also be pre-owned deals from the participating brands at ACE, so there’s really something for everyone, from small hatchbacks to luxury GTs.

Let’s start with Ford. The Ranger is the Blue Oval’s main product and the pick-up truck is available with great savings of up to RM7,000 for a 2020 Ranger Wildtrak and up to RM8,000 for the 2020 Ranger Raptor, and the first 100 bookings will receive a RM1,000 Petronas fuel voucher from Ford. All variants of the Ranger come with a five-year factory warranty. Come check out the beastly Raptor X that was recently introduced.

Honda is having its “Sama-Sama Rewards” campaign for April, which offers up to RM5,000 of cash rebates. That’s on top of SST savings, and Honda Malaysia’s full range of CKD locally assembled models – from B-segment favourites City and Jazz to plush offerings Accord and CR-V – are eligible for 100% sales tax exemption.

Over at Hyundai, there’s a new model in the form of the Kona facelift, so come check out this funky B-SUV. The brand is also dangling low monthly repayments from RM958 and a gift with every booking. Also promised are higher trade-in values for your current car (feel free to nego) and an Ogawa Smart Vogue Prime Massage Chair worth RM11,999 for free with every successful purchase. Yup, a RM12k massage chair as free gift.

At Mazda, every purchase entitles you to either a RM1,000 insurance subsidy from Berjaya Sompo Insurance, or a free dashcam worth RM1,350. That’s on top of SST savings, which can be as much as RM8,090. Mazda is also bringing its Anshin range of pre-owned cars to ACE, and prices start from just RM68,300. These are cars from Mazda’s own fleet, maintained by the company itself. All Anshin cars go through a 111-point inspection and most have low mileage.

Across the aisle at Mitsubishi, the macho new Triton Athlete on display, so come check the new flagship variant out. As for deals, the Outlander is CKD, which means maximum SST savings of RM5,500 for the 2.0L version and RM6,000 for the 2.4L. With MMM’s “Jimat Power” promo, the seven-seater SUV comes with an additional cash rebate of RM6,000 for the 2.0L and RM4,000 for the 2.4L. That adds up to total savings of RM11,500 for the 2.0L and RM10,000 for the 2.4L. A more affordable three-row option is the Xpander, which you can try for size.

Nissan has just launched the Navara facelift, and the revamped truck is on display at ACE. On top of SST savings, the Almera sedan comes with a free Urban Accessories Package worth RM5,500. The pack includes a dashcam, door handle protectors, door visors, kick plates, trunk tray, gloss black trunk lid spoiler and window tint. Monthly instalments start from just RM540. The Serena S-Hybrid MPV now comes with three years of free service, parts and labour included. Monthly instalments start from RM1,381.

Proton, represented at ACE by Wheelcorp Auto, is offering rebates of up to RM7,000 on selected models. You will also get a one-year free maintenance package – inclusive of labour and parts – with every purchase of a Proton model, with the exception of the R3 Limited Edition and Black Edition cars, as well as the X50 and X70. Those two SUVs are available for testing, and with many of their rivals also at ACE, feel free to compare.

Over at Toyota, the B-segment duo of the Vios and Yaris comes with savings of RM7,716 and RM7,692 respectively, when SST exemption is combined with cash rebates and free accessories. Looking for a truck? The Hilux name is synonymous with the vehicle type, and there are savings of up to RM3,585 for the pick-up. In fact, you can even own one from as low as RM927 a month via the EZ Beli scheme. Speaking of EZ Beli, the Corolla sedan is yours from RM978 a month, and the new Corolla Cross can be had from RM998 a month with the instalment plan.

Looking for something European? Volkswagen has a special ACE-only promotion of RM1,000 off all models. This is on top of the individual model deals, including a RM4,500 rebate with the Arteon 2.0 TSI R-Line. You’ll get RM3,500 off for all variants of the Tiguan Allspace (1.4 TSI Highline and 2.0 TSI R-Line 4Motion) and Passat (2.0 TSI Elegance and 2.0 TSI R-Line). Passat Elegance buyers will get two additional gifts – a Pangkor Laut Resort holiday voucher worth RM3,298 and one year’s free insurance. Same hotel stay for the Passat R-Line, but with a year’s free petrol instead.

BMW and MINI are represented by Wheelcorp Premium at ACE, and they’re offering attractive interest rates from as low as 0.77% for BMW, or 0% for MINI. Buyers will get their names in a lucky draw for a chance to win a RM10,888 rebate. BMW plug-in hybrid models enjoy an extended battery warranty coverage of up to eight years, and all models from the marque will also come with a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty with free scheduled service. It’s a four-year unlimited-mileage warranty with a free scheduled service package for MINI.

When you’re here, go check out the Lexus UX in the metal. One of the most striking SUV designs in the market now, the UX’s sharp styling means you’re sure to stand out, and there are many fascination points and interesting/plush materials that are unique to the brand. The CBU Japan import is yours from RM236,443 with SST exemption. With Lexus Next Step Plan financing, instalments start from just RM1,938 per month. Immediate delivery too.

So there you have it, the promos from all 12 participating carmakers. If you’re one of the first 200 customers to book a new car, we’ll top up the deal with a RM2,550 combined voucher that includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Also, your name will be entered in a lucky draw, where you’ll stand to win smartphones worth RM2,300 each and the grand prize of a RM10k holiday package. So come on down to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and check out the cars and deals in person. If it’s too far for you, or you’re in another state, chat with a sales advisor who will guide you through the buying process at acemalaysia.my. Online buyers get the same perks and vouchers.

If you’re coming over, note that strict SOPs are in place – there will be a limit of 1,200 people in the venue at any one time (less than 50% of the hall’s capacity), all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields in addition to face masks, and major touch points and vehicles will be regularly sanitised. On your part, practice social distancing, wear your mask at all times and sanitise hands frequently. Note that children aged 12 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter. See you here!