The inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome is in full swing, and is taking place from now until tomorrow, April 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and runs until 7pm on both days.

Hyundai is offering a host of great deals here at ACE 2021, and among them are a range of step-up financing packages that enable buyers to get into new Hyundai ownership from just RM958 a month*. Buyers also get to enjoy higher trade-in value on their existing vehicles towards their purchase, making ownership of a new Hyundai even more attainable.

Buying a new Hyundai at ACE 2021 will get you not only a new car on your driveway, but also even greater comfort at home thanks to an Ogawa Smart Vogue Prime massage chair worth RM11,999 that will be given away with each successful purchase of a new Hyundai right here at the event!

Fans of SUVs can look forward to checking out the facelifted Hyundai Kona at the show, featuring a comprehensive redesign inside and out along with new features, and this is but one of the several models available for visitors to check out at the event.

Hyundai also has a range of pre-owned vehicles available for sale, where shoppers can potentially find units which are even more competitively priced at the pre-owned vehicles section at the outdoor carpark area.

Hyundai is one of several brands present at ACE 2021, and this includes Ford, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen. Though ACE is primarily catered to mainstream makes, a selection of premium brands are here too, including Lexus, BMW and MINI.

Found the car for you at ACE? Not only will you get to test drive and purchase the car of your choice here, whether new or pre-owned, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. What’s more, you’ll also get to check out some interesting MSF Racing cars and competition bikes on display.

There’s more. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also get to enjoy various deals offered by paultan.org.

For instance, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher, and this includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Confirmed vehicle bookings will also enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still very much in the midst of a global pandemic, we will continue to take every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear their masks at all times, and will need to be screened for their temperature to rear below 37.4ºC in order to be permitted entry into the event. Visitors will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and record details for contact tracing purposes.

In addition to the commonly used masks, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields, and all major touch points including display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at the event, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

We will also be imposing a a strict maximum limit of 1,200 persons in the venue at any one time. We have decided to limit the number of total persons permitted to below SCCC’s limit of 1,700, that is 50% of the venue’s capacity, in order to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside the venue. Do note some limitations – for the health and safety of all who are present, children aged 12 and below as well as senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Fear not if Setia Alam is too far from where you are, or if you are unable to cross state borders, as you can still purchase at ACE 2021 online at acemalaysia.my from the comfort of your own home. Online bookings will be eligible for the same vouchers and the same lucky draw as purchases that are made on-site at the physical venue.

Find out more about ACE 2021, here.

*based on 90% hire purchase loan