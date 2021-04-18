In Advertorial / By Anthony Lim / 18 April 2021 3:41 pm / Comments are Disabled

We’re into the second day of the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), co-sponsored by Carsome, and there’s still time for you to head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), because the show runs until 7pm today, April 18.

Besides getting the chance to test drive and purchase vehicles with exciting deals that are on offer from the automotive brands present at the event, you’ll also be able to check out displays from our co-sponsor Carsome as well as BHPetrol, V-Kool, Blueair, DK Schweizer, Dodo, Recaro and Touch n’ Go, not forgetting MSF, which has some racing cars on display.

The mainstream event has a host of brands present, including Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen. The premium segment, meanwhile, is represented by BMW and MINI as well as Lexus, so there is absolutely no shortage of variety and scope at the event.

Plenty of offers and deals, but that’s not all. In addition to the promotions from participating brands at the event, you’ll also be able to enjoy the various deals being offered by paultan.org. For a start, the first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from us.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher. On top of all this, confirmed bookings will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes that include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As we are still amid a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To ensure the safety of those most at risk, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

And if Setia Alam is too far, you can’t cross borders, or you’re simply not comfortable with going out during this period, fret not – you can still purchase at ACE, and you can do so in the comfort of your own home. That’s because ACE 2021 is online at acemalaysia.my, and online bookings are eligible for the same vouchers and lucky draw as purchases made on-site.

