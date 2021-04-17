In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2021 2:34 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org, co-sponsored by Carsome, is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre right now. If you’re looking to test drive and purchase your ideal car, ACE is the place to be, with attractive deals on offer.

We already did a roundup of all the brands that are currently present at the show, but now we’re looking at each individual brand. At the Mazda booth, you’ll be able to check out the brand’s SUVs, including the CX-5, CX-8 and CX-30, along with the Mazda 3 and Mazda 2.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption, you’ll be saving as much as RM8,090 depending on the Mazda model that tickles your fancy, but that’s not all. Every purchase also entitles you to either a RM1,000 insurance subsidy from Berjaya Sompo Insurance (BSI) or a complimentary dash cam worth RM1,350*.

There’s more good news too, as the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

Confirmed bookings are also eligible for a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

If you prefer something from Mazda Anshin, there’s a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles available for you to choose from, with prices starting from as low as RM68,300. All vehicles sold via the programme have undergone a 111-point inspection, have a full Mazda service history and are offered with the remainder of their five-year factory warranty and free servicing.

For further peace of mind, they also have low mileage and must not have been involved in a major accident, sustain any frame damage or been in a flood prior to the inspection process. In short, you’re getting a car that’s as good as new at an affordable price.

With plenty of good deals on Mazda models, head on over to ACE at SCCC right now, or tomorrow if you prefer, as the event is ongoing from now until April 18, 2021. If you’re unable to attend but still want to take advantage of the deals on offer, you can also purchase online at acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is at the event at SCCC here.

Besides Mazda, Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen are also present at ACE, with the premium segment being represented by BMW, Lexus and MINI.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

*While stocks last.