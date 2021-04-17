In Advertorial / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2021 4:03 pm / 0 comments

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, is now in full swing. If you’re looking to buy a brand new car, be sure to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) on April 17 and 18, because there’s no shortage of good deals. These deals are unlikely to be this good again, not for a while, at least.

Let’s kick things off with the handsome new Almera. Nissan’s B-segment sedan is the only one in its class using a downsized turbo engine, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB) is standard across the board. It’s priced from RM79,906 to RM91,310, and just for this event only, Nissan will be offering a free Urban Accessories Package worth RM5,500!

The pack includes a dual-channel camera driving video recorder, door handle protectors, door visors, kick plates, trunk tray, gloss black trunk lid spoiler and “ice cool” window tint.

Want a comfortable family MPV? Better book the Serena S-Hybrid soon, because the “Ramadan Rewards” special comes with three years of free maintenance service, parts and labour included. The Nissan Serena S-Hybrid 2.0L Highway Star is priced from RM140,226, and monthly instalments start from RM1,381.

The newly launched Navara Pro-4X is also on display. Its updated look sports a front end that has been strongly inspired by full-size Titan pick-up truck, and the Pro-4X gets beefed up with wheel arch extensions, black badging, grille, door handles, mirrors, roof rails and side steps. Be among the first to own it at ACE!

If you purchase any of these cars at ACE, you’ll get an extra RM2,550 worth of vouchers, from us! You also be in the running for a lucky draw, offering smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package worth RM10,000. All you need to do is be among the first 200 buyers of new cars at the show, whether in-person or online.

Yes, you can also purchase online at acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is here at the event. You can enquire about deals and make your booking via the SA over WhatsApp. The same perks apply for online purchases – the RM2,550 vouchers and the lucky draw entry.

By the way, the RM2,550 combined voucher includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher!

So come on down to SCCC for ACE 2021, where besides the good deals, you’ll get to see, feel and test drive various models under one roof. It’s a rare opportunity to be able to check out rivals from different brands back-to-back. There are also great pre-owned deals here.

Besides Honda, Ford, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen are here. Representing the premium segment are BMW, Lexus and MINI. Note that strict SOPs are in place and children below 12 below and senior citizens aged above 60 will not be allowed to enter.