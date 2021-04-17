In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 17 April 2021 3:16 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021 is in full swing here at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so come on over if you’re looking to test drive and purchase your ideal car, with plenty of exciting deals available. The event is ongoing from now until April 18, 2021, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to check out what’s on offer.

Mitsubishi is just one of 12 car brands that has a booth at ACE, and the Japanese brand’s displays include the new Triton Athlete, Xpander as well as the Outlander. Buy any new Mitsubishi at ACE and be rewarded with a RM2,550 combined voucher from paultan.org.

This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats, a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher and a RM100 Shopee voucher.

That’s not all, as confirmed bookings will also entitle you to participate in a lucky draw where you stand a chance to win attractive prizes, including 10 mobile phones worth RM2,300 each and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

At ACE, you’ll be able to get up close and personal with the Mitsubishi models on display, and for those who require a car that has space for up to seven people and is reasonably affordable, look no further than the Xpander. Striking from the outside and hugely practical on the inside, the Xpander is the perfect fit for large families or those who just need that much extra space.

Pick-up truck fans can try out the Triton Athlete, which features a distinctive styling package to make it stand out from the competition. A tried and proven 2.4 litre MIVEC turbodiesel engine provides the grunt to go with the looks, while a comprehensive list of active safety systems further adds to the Athlete’s capabilities.

Mitsubishi is also providing rebates of up to RM6,000 for the Outlander, which when paired with the sales tax savings of up to RM5,500, amounts to RM11,500 in savings. This is part of the “Jimat Power” promotion involving both the 2.0L and 2.4L variants of the SUV.

With plenty on offer from Mitsubishi, head on over to ACE at SCCC right now, or tomorrow if you prefer. If you’re unable to attend but still want to take advantage of the deals on offer, you can also purchase online at acemalaysia.my, where we’ll connect you with a sales personnel who is at the event at SCCC here.

Joining Mitsubishi at ACE are Ford, Hyundai, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Proton, Toyota and Volkswagen, with the premium segment being represented by BMW, Lexus and MINI.

As we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times and will be tested to ensure their body temperature is below 37.4ºC before they are allowed to enter. You will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and enter your details for contact tracing purposes.

For added safety, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields on top of the usual masks. All major touch points, including the display and test drive vehicles, will be sanitised regularly as well. We will provide hand sanitisers at the event, and we also highly encourage visitors to bring their own hand sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

Additionally, we will impose a strict maximum limit of 1,200 people in the venue space at any one time. We made the decision to go lower than SCCC’s allowed cap of 1,700 people under the current government SOPs (50% of venue capacity) to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. Once inside, visitors will be required to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Do take note of some limitations – in the interest of health and safety, children aged 12 below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.