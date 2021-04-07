In Bentley, Cars, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2021 6:36 pm / 0 comments

The Bentley Flying Spur V8 has officially landed in Malaysia. Its arrival is rather quick, considering that the V8 only made its global debut in October 2020. Prices start from RM839k, but that figure is before taxes, options and registration.

At the heart of this Flying Spur is a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque, the latter peaking at just under 2,000 rpm. Billed as the driver’s choice (it is 100 kg lighter than the W12 variant), this Flying Spur will do the century sprint in 4.1 seconds, before topping out at 318 km/h.

To put that into perspective, that isn’t much slower than the W12-powered model, which does the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds (333 km/h Vmax). An eight-speed conventional automatic transmission is standard, sending drive to all four wheels.

The engine gets cylinder deactivation as standard, which shuts off four cylinders under light loads, especially when torque demand is below 235 Nm and engine speed is below 3,000 rpm. Bentley says the driver and occupants will not notice this, because deactivation time takes just 20 milliseconds (10 times quicker than the blink of an eye). The result is up to 16% better fuel economy.

Standard features include adaptive air suspension, torque vectoring by brake, drive dynamics control, and electric steering. The air suspension uses three-chamber air springs, which contain 60% more air volume compared to the older model. For a more engaging setup, owners may opt for the Bentley Dynamic Ride and Electronic All-Wheel Steering.

In terms of equipment, the Flying Spur V8 can be customised to your heart’s content. The basic colour palette includes seven paint colours, but there are more than 60 other colours in the extended paint range, including those from the high-end Mulliner. Standard are the 20-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, V8 wing badge, and quad exhaust exits.

Inside, the opulent cabin can also be personalised however you see fit. Crown Cut Walnut is offered as standard, and there are a further seven veneer species to choose from, plus a High Gloss Carbon Fibre technical finish. Dual veneer finish is available along with Côtes de Genève for the front centre console. That’s “Geneva stripes” – watch guys will know it from their automatic rotor finishing.

Fascination points include the cool Bentley Rotating Display, which rotates between a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a panel with three analogue dials (outside temperature, compass and chronometer), and a plain “digital detox” wood veneer fascia that seamlessly matches the rest of the dash trim.

There’s also a Touch Screen Remote at the back, allowing controls to everything from the window blinds and seat massage function, to calling out/hiding the Flying B on the bonnet. Options include Rear Seat Entertainment tablets, the Naim for Bentley sound system, a two-bottle drinks cooler behind the rear centre armrest, and a four-seat configuration.

So, what do you think of the Flying Spur V8? You may also check out the W12-powered Flying Spur, as well as our gallery-commentary of all three generations of the Bentley limo.