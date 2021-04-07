In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 April 2021 9:29 am / 0 comments

With the moniker “The Beast”, the KTM Super Duke now comes in a limited edition version, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR. Orders for this 500 unit exclusive production run of the Super Duke can be made online for Europe, while enquiries for Malaysia will have to be made with the local distributor, Eurowheels.

While the original Super Duke at 195 kg dry was no chonky boy, the 1290 Super Duke RR has gone on a bit of a weight loss regime, weighing in 9 kg lighter. This is achieved with use of carbon-fibre for the bodywork, as well as the sub-frame, replacing the Super Duke’s steel trellis unit.

Further weight savings is gained by using a lithium-ion battery, a reduction of 2.5 kg, and forged alloy wheels, a further 1.5 kg saving. The redesigned sub-frame allows for a new seat and tail unit, which incorporates the LED tail and signal lights.

Inside the engine room, the Super Duke RR carries KTM’s 1,301 cc V-twin, now Euro 5 compliant. With 180 hp and 140 Nm of torque, the Super Duke RR has power to weigh ratio of 1:1, according to KTM’s press release.

Suspension is done by WP, with fully adjustable WP Apex Pro 7548 Close Cartridge forks, matched to a WP Apex Pro 7117 steering damper for better high speed stability. At the back, a WP Apex Pro 7746 monoshock holds up the rear end, and is fully-adjustable and custom made to the Super Duke RR’s requirements.

A quick thrust throttle, with a 65-degree opening – 7 degrees less than the Super Duke R – allows the rider to get to redline that much faster. Also upgraded is the electronics suite with Track and all-new Performance modes featuring adjustment for rear-wheel slip, throttle response, Launch Control, and Motor Slip Regulation.

Complementing the Super Duke RR is an exclusive range of accessories from the KTM Powerparts catalogue. These include a titanium Akrapovic slip-on end can and an Akrapovic Evolution Line titanium full system exhaust.