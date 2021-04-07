In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 7 April 2021 9:44 am / 0 comments

Volkswagen has dropped the first official teaser for its upcoming compact crossover called the Taigo. Set to be unveiled for the European market soon, the Taigo concept is apparently near production-ready, and it looks curiously similar to the Nivus that’s sold in Brazil.

Well, that’s because the Taigo is indeed based on the Nivus, but the design has been adapted for the European market. It will be positioned as a sporty compact crossover with a coupe silhouette. At launch, it will get a range of economical TSI engines and LED headlights as standard, a fully digital cockpit with a “modern operating concept,” plus a multitude of advanced driver assist systems.

Like the Nivus, it will be based on Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform, which means it should offer a decent level of space and practicality. For example, the Nivus has a rather cavernous 415-litre boot space, and this is despite having a raked roof.

In Brazil, the car is powered by the EA211 1.0 litre three-cylinder TSI engine, which puts out 128 hp and 200 Nm of torque (hence it is branded as 200 TSI). The engine is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, with power going out to the front wheels – no 4Motion here.

Production of the Taigo will take place at the automaker’s facility in Pamplona, Spain. It will be formally introduced within the third quarter of the year, with sales set to commence by the end of the year.