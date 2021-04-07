In Advertorial / By Mick Chan / 7 April 2021 5:23 pm / Comments are Disabled

There’s just a little over a week to go before the inaugural paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2021, co-sponsored by Carsome, which takes place next weekend on April 17 and 18 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). At ACE, you’ll have the opportunity to test drive and purchase your ideal car, and there will be plenty of deals on offer at the event.

Joining the line-up of automotive brands in attendance at ACE is Nissan, which will be showcasing the facelifted Navara fresh from its official debut the day before on April 16 – come along, and be one of the first customers to view the new pick-up truck!

Its updated look sports a front end that has been strongly inspired by full-size Titan pick-up truck, and brings with it the Pro-4X variant that packs styling it such as wheel arch extensions, black badging, grille, door handles, mirrors, roof rails and side steps.

An uprated chassis for the facelift improves not just ride and handling, but also the Navara’s payload, which has grown to 1.1 tonnes. The Pro-4X variant also brings a suite of active safety kit to the party, with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam in this variant joining the already-present stability control and six airbags.

Sounds good? Should you sign on the dotted line for a new vehicle, you’ll also stand to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org, with the first 200 customers to book a new car set to receive a combined voucher worth RM2,450. This includes a RM650 DK SCHWEIZER voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation, a RM500 V-Kool tinting voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM300 Dodomat voucher, a RM300 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM200 BHPetrol fuel voucher.

Nissan is one in a wide range of brands already signed up for participation at ACE, which include Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen. While the event is catered primarily for mainstream brands, the premium segment is also represented, with BMW, Lexus and MINI in attendance as well.

At ACE, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car – new or pre-owned, we’ve got you covered, with irresistible offers from the brands present at the show. What’s more, you’ll be able to take full advantage of SST exemptions for even greater savings. There’s more – for the motorsport fans, there will also be some interesting MSF Racing cars on display!

Even as the event date approaches, we are continually working to have more vouchers to further sweeten the deal for car buyers at ACE, and that’s not all – your confirmed vehicle bookings will enter you into a lucky draw for even more prizes. These include ten mobile phones worth RM2,300 each, and a holiday package for two worth RM10,000!

As the global pandemic continues to impose, we will be taking every possible measure to keep you safe. Visitors will be required to wear their mask at all times, and will need to be tested to ensure their body temperature reads below 37.4ºC before permission to enter is granted. Visitors will also need to scan a MySejahtera QR code and record details for contact tracing purposes.

In addition to the now-commonplace masks, all customer-facing personnel will wear face shields as a further precaution. All major touch points such as display and test drive vehicles will be sanitised regularly as well. Hand sanitisers will be provided at the event, and visitors are strongly encouraged to bring their own sanitisers and wash their hands frequently.

As a further measure, we will be imposing a strict maximum limit of 1,200 persons in the venue at any one time. We have decided to go cap the figure below SCCC’s limit of 1,700 persons under current government SOPs, that is 50% of venue capacity, in order to ensure the safety of all in attendance. Visitors will be required to adhere to physical distancing guidelines once inside. In the interests of health and safety for all, children aged 12 and below and senior citizens aged 60 and above will not be allowed to enter.

Find out more on ACE 2021 by clicking here, and we will be announcing even more promotions from the participating brands at the event. Stay tuned!